Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Making fourth rehab start Thursday

Bieber (elbow) is scheduled to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After pitching for three different affiliates during his first three rehab outings, Bieber will stick around with Buffalo for a second consecutive appearance. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Bieber could push up to the 70-75-pitch range Thursday, which would put him in consideration for a 2026 MLB debut as soon as next week. However, the right-hander may realistically need another rehab appearance or two beyond Thursday, given the uneven results he's had as he works his way back from inflammation in his surgically repaired right elbow. While Bieber has posted a strong 8:0 K:BB in seven innings during his time in the minors, he's been knocked around for eight earned runs on 15 hits.