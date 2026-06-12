Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Needs one more rehab start

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Bieber (elbow) will likely make another rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo before rejoining Toronto, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bieber looked sharp in his second rehab start Thursday, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing five hits and a walk with five strikeouts. If the veteran right-hander needs another turn in Triple-A and all goes well, then he could be available to return for the Blue Jays' series opener against the Astros on Monday, June 22. Bieber's return would likely result in Patrick Corbin being removed from the Blue Jays' rotation.