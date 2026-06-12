Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Scoreless start in rehab outing

Bieber (elbow) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five batters in his rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Bieber was making his second start with Buffalo, and he was far more successful the second time around, notching 46 strikes over 62 total pitches. The right-hander was able to average 91.4 mph on his fastballs, peaking at 93 mph on the day. Bieber may need just one more rehab start before making his 2026 debut with the Blue Jays.