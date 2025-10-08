Bieber did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk, striking out two over 2.2 innings.

Bieber didn't have his best stuff, as evidenced by the fact that he recorded just five swings-and-misses. Manager John Schneider turned to his bullpen in the third inning and the relief crew was unable to hold the lead, affording the Yankees new life in the series. Bieber made only seven starts during the regular season, but that was after an arduous rehab from Tommy John surgery, so it's understandable that he's running on fumes a bit here at the end.