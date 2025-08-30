Bieber (1-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Bieber dazzled in his Blue Jay debut against the Marlins, and it was much of the same in Friday's contest against the best team in baseball. He set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning to set up a fierce pitching duel with Freddy Peralta. Bieber kept the Brewers off the board through the first five frames before yielding two runs in the sixth, including a solo homer to Andruw Monasterio. Even with the loss, Bieber has looked good in his first two starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, and his acquisition from the Guardians at the trade deadline has solidified the top of the Blue Jays' rotation that includes Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer. Bieber is lined up to face the AL East rival Yankees in the Bronx next weekend.