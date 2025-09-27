Bieber (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's contest against the Rays, conceding two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

This wasn't Bieber's sharpest performance, as he generated only nine whiffs out of his 90 total pitches. Both runs the Toronto right-hander allowed came on solo homers in the second, with Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda going deep. Following a return from Tommy John surgery in mid-August, Bieber produced a 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB across 40.1 innings. The one-time Cy Young Award winner's performance in the playoffs will likely have a heavy bearing on his 2026 draft price.