Manager John Schneider said Thursday that Bieber (forearm) has progressed to throwing from 120 feet, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The team has already confirmed that Bieber will begin the regular season on the injured list due to forearm fatigue -- something he pitched through during Toronto's playoff run in 2025. Schneider added that he expects Bieber to begin throwing bullpen sessions within the next two weeks, at which point more information may emerge regarding how much time the right-hander will miss to begin the new campaign.