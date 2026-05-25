Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Tosses two frames in rehab start

Bieber (elbow) allowed three hits while striking out three batters across two scoreless innings in his rehab start in the Florida Complex League on Monday, per Sportsnet.ca.

It was Bieber's first start in his rehab program, and the expectation is that the right-hander will build his volume up to three innings in his next outing, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. Bieber opened the 2026 season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation, which was related to forearm fatigue that he experienced during the offseason. The Blue Jays will have a better sense of Bieber's recovery timeline as he goes out on more rehab starts.