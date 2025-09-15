Bieber (3-1) allowed a run on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win against Baltimore.

Bieber coughed up a solo homer to Coby Mayo in the second inning but otherwise did not face much trouble. It was Bieber's first quality start since his season debut Aug. 22. He had given up eight runs over 11.2 frames (6.17 ERA) over his last two starts before Sunday's win. Bieber forced a season-high 18 whiffs on 97 total pitches. He now owns a 3.72 ERA with a 30:4 K:BB through 29 innings. Bieber's next start is projected to be in Kansas City next weekend.