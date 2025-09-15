Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Wins with quality start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (3-1) allowed a run on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win against Baltimore.
Bieber coughed up a solo homer to Coby Mayo in the second inning but otherwise did not face much trouble. It was Bieber's first quality start since his season debut Aug. 22. He had given up eight runs over 11.2 frames (6.17 ERA) over his last two starts before Sunday's win. Bieber forced a season-high 18 whiffs on 97 total pitches. He now owns a 3.72 ERA with a 30:4 K:BB through 29 innings. Bieber's next start is projected to be in Kansas City next weekend.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Falls short of quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Grabs second win•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Takes first loss as Blue Jay•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Next start set for Aug. 29•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Dazzles in return•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Activated for season debut•