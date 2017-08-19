House was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Arash Madani of Sportsnet.ca reports.

House has only appeared in eight major-league games since the beginning of the 2015 season, all coming with the Indians. Throughout 23 starts with Buffalo this year, the left-hander has posted a 4.27 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 104:62 K:BB. He will slide into the bullpen with the Blue Jays, and figures to be used as a middle reliever for the club.