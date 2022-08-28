Hernandez (foot) is starting in right field and batting sixth Sunday against the Angels.
The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Saturday after exiting Friday's contest with a left foot contusion, but he's good to go Sunday after missing only one game. Hernandez has struggled at the plate over his past six games, having gone 3-for-21 with an RBI, two runs and 14 strikeouts.
