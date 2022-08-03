Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

He was the only Toronto hitter to have any real success on the afternoon, as the rest of the Blue Jays managed only two hits combined. Hernandez is batting .295 since the beginning of July with seven of his 15 homers on the season, in addition to two steals, 17 runs and 20 RBI through 28 games.