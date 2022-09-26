Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Hernandez's second home run of the series and 22nd of the season came in eighth inning and helped put the finishing touches on the win, allowing Toronto to split the four-game set with Tampa Bay. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Yankees, manning right field and batting sixth.