Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in an 18-11 win Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Hernandez doubled and scored in the third and seventh and drove in a run with a single and scored in the eighth. It was his first four-hit game of the season and ended a 2-for-26 slump. The two doubles brought his season total to 30, setting a new career-high.
