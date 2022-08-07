Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Hernandez extended his hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he's gone 8-for-26 (.308) with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored. The outfielder is slashing .272/.326/.497 with 16 homers, six steals, 52 RBI and 44 runs scored across 341 plate appearances. He should continue to hit fourth or fifth in the order, which is likely to be a productive spot since Toronto ranks fifth in the majors with 517 runs scored as a team.