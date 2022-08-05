Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Hernandez has hit safely in five straight games, going 6-for-19 with three homers, six RBI and five runs scored in that span. The outfielder tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning with his blast Thursday. For the season, he's slashing .272/.322/.498 with 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 43 runs scored and five stolen bases through 332 plate appearances. While trade-deadline acquisition Whit Merrifield can play right field, it's expected he sees most of his time at second base, so Hernandez's near-everyday role should be safe.
