Hernandez isn't in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Baltimore.
Hernandez has had multi-hit performances in each of the last three games, going 9-for-13 with three home runs, two doubles, seven runs, five RBI and two strikeouts over that stretch. He'll get a breather while Jackie Bradley starts in right field and bats seventh.
