Hernandez (foot) isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Hernandez left Friday's matchup against the Angels due to a left foot contusion, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Jackie Bradley will start in right field and bat ninth.
