Hernandez isn't starting Monday against the Cubs.
Hernandez returned to the lineup Sunday against the Angels and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. However, he'll retreat to the bench a day later while Raimel Tapia starts in right field and bats eighth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in action Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Departs with left foot injury•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in lineup at DH•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Day-to-day with bruised foot•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Exits after fouling ball off foot•