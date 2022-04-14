Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Thursday.
Hernandez underwent an MRI that revealed an oblique strain, and the issue will force him to spend time on the IL. The 29-year-old missed time with a similar injury in 2020, and he expects to miss approximately two weeks during his current IL stint, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Lourdes Gurriel and Bradley Zimmer should see an uptick in playing time in the outfield, while Gosuke Katoh was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
