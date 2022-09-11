Hernandez was reinstated from the restricted list Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Hernandez was away from the team for four days following the birth of his child, but he is ready to return to action. He will jump right back into the lineup and hit fifth Sunday while manning left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Shifts to restricted list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big day in twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: On bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in action Sunday•