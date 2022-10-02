Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer, two RBI and four runs scored in Saturday's 10-0 victory over the Red Sox.

Hernandez recorded two doubles and smashed a solo homer off righty reliever Zack Kelley to lead off the fifth inning and give Toronto a 5-0 lead. The outfielder has enjoyed a nice stretch during his last 11 games, turning in a .341 average with seven doubles and three homers over 44 at-bats. In addition, this contest marks the 29-year-old's second four-hit game during that span.