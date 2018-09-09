Hernandez came in to replace the injured Randal Grichuk and went 2-for-2 with a double and a three-run home run.

The home run came in the eighth inning to break the game open. The multi-hit game was just hit third such game over the past five weeks while the homer was one of two he has hit in September. What looked like a surefire 30-homer season at one point in the summer has become a more pedestrian power season.