Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Subs in and goes deep
Hernandez came in to replace the injured Randal Grichuk and went 2-for-2 with a double and a three-run home run.
The home run came in the eighth inning to break the game open. The multi-hit game was just hit third such game over the past five weeks while the homer was one of two he has hit in September. What looked like a surefire 30-homer season at one point in the summer has become a more pedestrian power season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Drives in two•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Knocks in run vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slugs 19th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Remains on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...