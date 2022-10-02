Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in a 6-3 win Sunday over Boston.

Hernandez homered in his first two trips to the plate against Michael Wacha and added a single in the eighth. It was his second straight big offensive game and he's 7-for-9 with three homers, five RBI and six runs scored in October. The 29-year-old has found his power stroke of late and has seven doubles and five homers in his last 12 games.