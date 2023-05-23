site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Thomas Hatch: Optioned to Buffalo
RotoWire Staff
May 23, 2023
Blue Jays optioned Hatch to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Hatch was solid through his two appearances since being recalled last week. He threw 1.1 scoreless frames with three strikeouts and will now return to the minors, where he holds a less-impressive 4.91 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 22 innings.
