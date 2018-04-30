Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Blasts home run in multi-hit outing
Solarte went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Sunday as the Blue Jays defeated the Rangers 7-2.
Solarte's seventh home run of the year came in the second inning as he hit a solo shot off Martin Perez. Solarte has been a sound source of power early this year, as he's on track to surpass last season's career-high 18 home runs. Although his .231 batting average is underwhelming, Solarte has struck out in just 15.5 percent of his plate appearances, leaving room for him to approach his .265 career batting average.
