Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Could return Sunday
Manager John Gibbons said Saturday that Solarte (oblique) may return from the 10-day DL on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Though Solarte might be back on the active roster as soon as Sunday for the series finale against Cleveland, he could require a bit more time to recover from this oblique issue before taking the field. Gibbons added that Tuesday is also being targeted for Solarte's reinstatement if the infielder isn't feeling ready by Sunday.
