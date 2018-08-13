Solarte is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain and will be reevaluated in three weeks, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Solarte suffered the injury over the weekend, and a subsequent MRI revealed the 31-year-old will be sidelined for well beyond the minimum 10 days. He's set to be evaluated in a few weeks, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. Oblique injuries often tend to linger, so the Blue Jays -- who are well out of playoff contention -- figure to proceed cautiously with the veteran infielder. Russell Martin is starting at third base in his stead Monday.