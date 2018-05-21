Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in two
Solarte went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.
Solarte accounted for the entire Toronto offense during Sunday's matchup, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. He's slashing .260/.327/.480 through 45 games this season and has shown substantial power, hitting 10 home runs along with driving in 29 runs. The 30-year-old second baseman will look to keep it rolling in Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
