Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Enduring rough spring at plate
Solarte has gone 10-for-48 (.208 average) with a home run and five RBI across 17 Grapefruit League games.
Due to his ability to play all over the infield in addition to starting shortstop Troy Tulowitzki's (heel) expected absence for at least the first few weeks of the season, Solarte should be in store for at least semi-regular at-bats to kick off his first campaign in Toronto. However, Solarte's poor spring may result in Aledmys Diaz garnering the Opening Day nod at shortstop, as Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com projects. Diaz has only been marginally better than Solarte at the plate during Grapefruit League action, so it could be a case where manager John Gibbons rotates both players in at shortstop at the start of the season before ultimately settling on the hotter bat of the two.
