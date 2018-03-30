Solarte will serve as the Blue Jays' starting third baseman while Josh Donaldson deals with a "dead arm" phase, MLB Network Radio reports.

Donaldson will be the team's designated hitter until his arm is ready to make throws from third base. Solarte was going to get plenty of playing time this year regardless, but it looks like he will be an everyday player in the short term.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories