Solarte is likely to be placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining an injury to his right oblique Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Solarte departed early from Saturday's action and will need time to nurse the cause of that exit. Toronto should expand on the extent of the injury and the versatile infielder's timetable soon, but oblique injuries often force players to miss more than the minimum time on the DL.