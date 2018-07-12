Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Gets breather Thursday
Solarte is out of Thursday's starting lineup against Boston.
Solarte will take a seat after going 5-for-19 with no extra-base hits and two walks over his last five games. Aledmys Diaz is penciled into the lineup at third, with Lourdes Gurriel getting the nod at shortstop.
