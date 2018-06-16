Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Goes yard twice Friday
Solarte went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.
His seventh-inning solo shot off Justin Miller, which gave the Jays a 6-3 lead at the time, proved to be the key run in the game after the visitors staged a rally in the top of the eighth. Solarte already has 14 homers through 66 games this season, fueling his career-high .477 SLG and .217 ISO, and he could match or top last year's personal best 18 home runs by the All-Star break.
