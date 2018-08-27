Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Hitting and throwing with no issues
Solarte (oblique) has begun a hitting and throwing progression, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Solarte continues to make solid progress as he works his way back from a right oblique injury. He's reported no issues thus far in his rehab and figures to keep ramping up his baseball activities in the coming days before eventually being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment.
