Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Rides pine Tuesday
Solarte is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Solarte will give way to Devon Travis, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. Solarte has been slowing down of late, putting together a .224/.250/.328 batting line over his last 14 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in two•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Two hits in Friday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Homers twice Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Blasts home run in multi-hit outing•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Smacks solo shot in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Slugs fifth homer Friday•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...