Solarte went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Solarte added a key insurance run in the eighth inning by smashing a home run to right field, pushing the lead to two. The 30-year-old second baseman has put together a .258/.312/.480 batting line with 41 RBI and a .792 OPS through 68 games.

