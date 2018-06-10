Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Two hits Saturday
Solarte went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Solarte had been in a slump of late with a .149/.212/.234 line over his last 52 plate appearances prior to Saturday, though he struck out only seven times and had an unsustainably-low BABIP of .150. The 30-year-old has a .249 average and .762 OPS with 12 home runs through 60 games this season.
