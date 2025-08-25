Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Seeking second opinion on elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in the coming days to receive a second opinion on his right elbow injury, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Garcia was placed on the injured list July 5 after experiencing nerve symptoms in his right elbow, and though he had been cleared to start throwing, the 35-year-old hasn't been bouncing back from his workouts as quickly as anticipated. The upcoming consultation with Dr. Meister should provide more insight into the nature of Garcia's injury as well as a treatment plan, but even if he receives good news from the meeting, the right-hander's return to the Toronto bullpen shouldn't be viewed as imminent.
