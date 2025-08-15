Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Still experiencing nerve symptoms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (elbow) continues to experience ulnar nerve symptoms and is returning to Toronto on Friday to be re-evaluated, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander was working his way back from an ankle sprain in mid-July when the nerve symptoms surfaced, and he's apparently been unable to make much progress in his recovery over the past month. Garcia was filling a high-leverage role for Toronto with three saves and six holds in 22 appearances, but his availability for the playoff push remains in question due to the lingering injury.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Could start throwing next week•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Receives cortisone shot•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Shut down with elbow issue•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Throws bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Hits IL with ankle sprain•
-
Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Blows lead but snags win in return•