Kikuchi allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Kikuchi coughed up two homers in the short outing, including a two-run blast from Josh Donaldson in the third inning. He failed to complete five innings for the fourth straight start, posting a brutal 9.45 ERA while allowing seven home runs during that span. The 31-year-old owns a 61:34 K:BB and a 4.94 ERA through 13 starts this season. Kikuchi is lined up to start in Milwaukee next week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Can't find plate again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Gets early hook Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Hit hard in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Surrenders two runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Fans seven in short outing•
-
Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi: Tosses six scoreless•