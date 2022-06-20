Kikuchi allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Kikuchi coughed up two homers in the short outing, including a two-run blast from Josh Donaldson in the third inning. He failed to complete five innings for the fourth straight start, posting a brutal 9.45 ERA while allowing seven home runs during that span. The 31-year-old owns a 61:34 K:BB and a 4.94 ERA through 13 starts this season. Kikuchi is lined up to start in Milwaukee next week.