Collins went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Astros.
Collins poked a single in the second inning but did all of his damage in the sixth, taking Luis Garcia deep for a three-run shot to tie the game at 5-5. The 27-year-old is enjoying a strong start to the year, slashing .303/.324/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI through 34 plate appearances.
