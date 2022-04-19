Collins will start at designated hitter and will bat fifth Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernandez's (oblique) recent move to the injured list has allowed both Collins and fellow catcher Alejandro Kirk to pick up steady playing time of late. With Kirk handling catching duties for the third game in a row, Collins will pick up his third straight start as a DH and fourth consecutive start overall. Collins went 6-for-11 with a home run, two doubles and a walk over the past three contests and should be rewarded with steady at-bats while he's wielding a hot bat and while Hernandez is sidelined.