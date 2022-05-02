Collins sits for the third straight game Monday against the Yankees.
Collins appeared to be moving into a regular role in the latter half of April, starting 10 out of 14 games from April 15 through April 29. Since then, he's been on the bench for three straight contests. While he's homered three times in 12 games, he's also striking out at a 41.3 percent clip, so it's no surprise the Blue Jays are looking to other options. Tyler Heineman will be the catcher Monday while Alejandro Kirk serves as the designated hitter.