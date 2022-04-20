Collins isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Collins had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games, and he went 8-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and three runs during that time. He'll get a breather Wednesday while Vladimir Guerrero serves as the designated hitter with Cavan Biggio starting at first base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Gets fourth consecutive start•
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Belts first homer as Jay•
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Joining Opening Day roster•
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Expected to make team•
-
Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Traded to Blue Jays•