Collins remains on the bench for the third straight game Tuesday against the Yankees.

Collins has had a regular role at times this season but may be falling out of favor. He still owns a 115 wRC+ through 15 games, the product of a .222/.288/.444 slash line, but his 39.0 percent strikeout rate casts doubt on how long he'll be able to remain effective. Alejandro Kirk will be the designated hitter Tuesday, with Tyler Heineman starting behind the plate.