Verdugo went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a steal, a walk, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Reds.

Verdugo hit leadoff for the fourth consecutive game and tallied his sixth and seventh doubles of the season off starter Brady Singer. The Atlanta outfielder also swiped his first base of the season, pilfering second in the seventh inning. Verdugo has been hot since joining the big-league club April 17, slashing .322/.385/.441 with nine runs scored and seven RBI across 65 plate appearances.