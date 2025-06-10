Verdugo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

The 29-year-old is batting .182 (5-for-32) across his past 11 games and is on the bench Tuesday for the second time in Atlanta's past three contests. Both absences have come against right-handed pitchers -- Quinn Priester is starting Tuesday for Milwaukee -- which could signal that Verdugo is heading toward a lesser role. Eli White is starting in left field Tuesday, but he's mired in a 2-for-30 slump himself as neither outfielder is doing much offensively to maintain a regular place in the lineup.