Perez was added to the Braves' active roster Monday.

Josh Ravin (illness) was sent to the disabled list to clear room on the Braves' roster for the addition of Perez, who was acquired from the Angels over the weekend. With Tyler Flowers (oblique) expected to miss extended time and Kurt Suzuki nursing a hand injury, Perez will immediately step in and share catching duties with Chris Stewart, though it's unclear if Perez will remain with the big club following the return of Suzuki.