Perez was designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday.

With Tyler Flowers returning from the disabled list, the Braves no longer needed Perez's catching services in the big leagues. The 27-year-old played sparingly due in part to a hot start from veteran Kurt Suzuki, but also due to a lowly 3-for-21 (.143) batting line in his limited opportunities. He'll now be exposed to waivers with a demotion to the minors likely to come wherever he may wind up.